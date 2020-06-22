7932 East Lane Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Pets and/or Smoking Allowed. Home is currently under construction with a completion date of 8/15. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7932 E Lane Drive have any available units?
7932 E Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7932 E Lane Drive have?
Some of 7932 E Lane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 E Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7932 E Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.