Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

7932 E Lane Drive

7932 East Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7932 East Lane Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
carpet
range
Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Pets and/or Smoking Allowed. Home is currently under construction with a completion date of 8/15. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7932 E Lane Drive have any available units?
7932 E Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7932 E Lane Drive have?
Some of 7932 E Lane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7932 E Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7932 E Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7932 E Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7932 E Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7932 E Lane Drive offer parking?
No, 7932 E Lane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7932 E Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7932 E Lane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7932 E Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 7932 E Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7932 E Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 7932 E Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7932 E Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7932 E Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.
