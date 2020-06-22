7932 E Lane Drive

Amenities

Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2 ranch home right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Pets and/or Smoking Allowed. Home is currently under construction with a completion date of 8/15. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home will have a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control