Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:40 AM

7929 Reunion Row Dr

7929 Reunion Row Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Reunion Row Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
50% off 1st month w/approved application & move in by 7/31/2020
Beautiful, brand new Executive townhome in bustling, popular Rea Farms. Large 2 car back loading garage, 3 Huge bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths and walk in closets. 2 exterior balconies. Double outside storage closets. Sweet dark hardwoods on main level, great lines everywhere with stunning granite counters in kitchen and all baths - light cabinets with plenty of storage space. Master suite and second master suite upstairs. Third bedroom on main level with full bath. Lawn maintenance & trash services included. Close to 485. Shopping, Restaurants and Everything needed is either a walk or a very short ride away! Includes washer & dryer.

GPS does not register this new community. Take Providence Rd south - cross over 485 to right on Ardrey Kell across from Waverly. Pass Aquesta Bank to 2nd stop light and make right into Rea Farms. Take Left on Wheat Ridge and park by mailboxes. Take sidewalk to unit on Left.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFcCpaX2aTk&feature=youtu.be

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7929 Reunion Row Dr have any available units?
7929 Reunion Row Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7929 Reunion Row Dr have?
Some of 7929 Reunion Row Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7929 Reunion Row Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7929 Reunion Row Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7929 Reunion Row Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7929 Reunion Row Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7929 Reunion Row Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7929 Reunion Row Dr offers parking.
Does 7929 Reunion Row Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7929 Reunion Row Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7929 Reunion Row Dr have a pool?
No, 7929 Reunion Row Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7929 Reunion Row Dr have accessible units?
No, 7929 Reunion Row Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7929 Reunion Row Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7929 Reunion Row Dr has units with dishwashers.
