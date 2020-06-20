7929 Reunion Row Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

APPLICATION UNDER REVIEW, CALL OFFICE FOR UPDATES. Beautiful, brand new Executive townhome in bustling, popular Rea Farms. Large 2 car back loading garage, 3 Huge bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths and walk in closets. 2 exterior balconies. Double outside storage closets. Sweet dark hardwoods on main level, great lines everywhere with stunning granite counters in kitchen and all baths - light cabinets with plenty of storage space. Master suite and second master suite upstairs. Third bedroom on main level with full bath. Lawn maintenance & trash services included. Close to 485. Shopping, Restaurants and Everything needed is either a walk or a very short ride away! Includes washer & dryer.



GPS does not register this new community. Take Providence Rd south - cross over 485 to right on Ardrey Kell across from Waverly. Pass Aquesta Bank to 2nd stop light and make right into Rea Farms. Take Left on Wheat Ridge and park by mailboxes. Take sidewalk to unit on Left.



Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFcCpaX2aTk&feature=youtu.be



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.