7924 East Lane Drive

Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2.5 home located right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Smoking Allowed/Pets conditional. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home - HOME IS READY FOR MOVE-IN - 100% COMPLETE. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home has a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control, plenty of parking and NO HOA restrictions - Great for family w/work Truck/trailer that has signs cause no one will bother



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7924-e-lane-dr-charlotte-nc-28212-usa/311e0514-af3d-4c8b-9580-9c4b1c0418fd Accepts Section 8.



