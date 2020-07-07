All apartments in Charlotte
7924 East Lane Drive
7924 East Lane Drive

7924 East Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7924 East Lane Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
new construction
Brand NEW CONSTRUCTION 3/2.5 home located right off the Campbell Creek Greenway with close proximity to Uptown Charlotte (6 min drive to Uptown Charlotte) - No Smoking Allowed/Pets conditional. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first occupant in the NEW Construction home - HOME IS READY FOR MOVE-IN - 100% COMPLETE. Home has no carpet (All Luxury Wood Planks) and all Brand NEW appliances are included (Incl Washer/Dryer). Home has a private backyard w/6' privacy fence. Rent includes pest control, plenty of parking and NO HOA restrictions - Great for family w/work Truck/trailer that has signs cause no one will bother

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7924-e-lane-dr-charlotte-nc-28212-usa/311e0514-af3d-4c8b-9580-9c4b1c0418fd Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5230236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 East Lane Drive have any available units?
7924 East Lane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 East Lane Drive have?
Some of 7924 East Lane Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 East Lane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7924 East Lane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 East Lane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7924 East Lane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7924 East Lane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7924 East Lane Drive offers parking.
Does 7924 East Lane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7924 East Lane Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 East Lane Drive have a pool?
No, 7924 East Lane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7924 East Lane Drive have accessible units?
No, 7924 East Lane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 East Lane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7924 East Lane Drive has units with dishwashers.

