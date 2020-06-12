7913 Reunion Row Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Brand new end unit Townhouse in Rea Farms.

Large rear double garage leads into front entry hall , bedroom/study with full ensuite bath. Storage under stairs

Stairway takes you up to beautiful light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,centre island, pantry , half bath, dining area and family room opening out onto a rear balcony with storage closets.

Third floor has master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, 2 guest bedrooms ,guest bath and laundry.

Max 2 pets allowed. $35 monthly for 1 pet or $50 for 2 pets. No Pit bulls or Pit Bull mix .

Initial non refundable deposit fee of $350 for 1 pet ,$500 for 2 pets.

Close to Lifetime Fitness, Rea Farms Steam Academy (Elementary & Middle), Harris Teeter, BOA and US Post Office.

5 Minutes from I-485.