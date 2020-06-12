All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7913 Reunion Row Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

7913 Reunion Row Drive

7913 Reunion Row Dr · (704) 242-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7913 Reunion Row Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2272 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Brand new end unit Townhouse in Rea Farms.
Large rear double garage leads into front entry hall , bedroom/study with full ensuite bath. Storage under stairs
Stairway takes you up to beautiful light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,centre island, pantry , half bath, dining area and family room opening out onto a rear balcony with storage closets.
Third floor has master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, 2 guest bedrooms ,guest bath and laundry.
Max 2 pets allowed. $35 monthly for 1 pet or $50 for 2 pets. No Pit bulls or Pit Bull mix .
Initial non refundable deposit fee of $350 for 1 pet ,$500 for 2 pets.
Close to Lifetime Fitness, Rea Farms Steam Academy (Elementary & Middle), Harris Teeter, BOA and US Post Office.
5 Minutes from I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Reunion Row Drive have any available units?
7913 Reunion Row Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7913 Reunion Row Drive have?
Some of 7913 Reunion Row Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Reunion Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Reunion Row Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Reunion Row Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7913 Reunion Row Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7913 Reunion Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Reunion Row Drive does offer parking.
Does 7913 Reunion Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7913 Reunion Row Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Reunion Row Drive have a pool?
No, 7913 Reunion Row Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7913 Reunion Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 7913 Reunion Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Reunion Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 Reunion Row Drive has units with dishwashers.
