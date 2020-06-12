7913 Reunion Row Drive

Amenities
Brand new end unit Townhouse in Rea Farms.
Large rear double garage leads into front entry hall , bedroom/study with full ensuite bath. Storage under stairs
Stairway takes you up to beautiful light and airy kitchen with stainless steel appliances ,centre island, pantry , half bath, dining area and family room opening out onto a rear balcony with storage closets.
Third floor has master bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet, 2 guest bedrooms ,guest bath and laundry.
Max 2 pets allowed. $35 monthly for 1 pet or $50 for 2 pets. No Pit bulls or Pit Bull mix .
Initial non refundable deposit fee of $350 for 1 pet ,$500 for 2 pets.
Close to Lifetime Fitness, Rea Farms Steam Academy (Elementary & Middle), Harris Teeter, BOA and US Post Office.
5 Minutes from I-485.