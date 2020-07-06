All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7808 Reames Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7808 Reames Road
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

7808 Reames Road

7808 Reames Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7808 Reames Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Beatties Ford - Trinity

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE TO NORTHLAKE MALL, RESTAURANTS, HIGHWAYS & LOWES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO HUNTERSVILLE, I-485, I-77, HARRIS BLVD. 15 MIN. TO DOWNTOWN.

Space to Spread Out in this Brick Ranch, HARDWOODS Throughout, NEW COUNTER TOPS & SINK, NEW LIGHTS, FRESH PAINT, APPLIANCES INC., NEW VINYL in Kitchen and Bath, CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN.

GENEROUS SIZE ROOMS inc. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Large Bathroom, Flex Space Between Room for Game Area or Computer Station.

WATER INCLUDED IN RENT AND LANDSCAPING of FRONT acreage included in rent.
Backyard & left side of house, tenant responsibility. ( email questions - vgrealtor@aol.com)
Counter top Microwave included in rent to be provided before move in.
Refrigerator to be replaced before move in.
Garage is not a part of lease.

NOTE:
Elderly neighbor has requested no dogs due to previous experiences where neighboring pets playing and barking created a disturbance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Reames Road have any available units?
7808 Reames Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7808 Reames Road have?
Some of 7808 Reames Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 Reames Road currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Reames Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Reames Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7808 Reames Road is pet friendly.
Does 7808 Reames Road offer parking?
Yes, 7808 Reames Road offers parking.
Does 7808 Reames Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 Reames Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Reames Road have a pool?
No, 7808 Reames Road does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Reames Road have accessible units?
No, 7808 Reames Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Reames Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 Reames Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte