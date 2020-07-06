7808 Reames Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

APPROXIMATELY 1 MILE TO NORTHLAKE MALL, RESTAURANTS, HIGHWAYS & LOWES. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO HUNTERSVILLE, I-485, I-77, HARRIS BLVD. 15 MIN. TO DOWNTOWN.



Space to Spread Out in this Brick Ranch, HARDWOODS Throughout, NEW COUNTER TOPS & SINK, NEW LIGHTS, FRESH PAINT, APPLIANCES INC., NEW VINYL in Kitchen and Bath, CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN.



GENEROUS SIZE ROOMS inc. Large Spacious Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Large Bathroom, Flex Space Between Room for Game Area or Computer Station.



WATER INCLUDED IN RENT AND LANDSCAPING of FRONT acreage included in rent.

Backyard & left side of house, tenant responsibility. ( email questions - vgrealtor@aol.com)

Counter top Microwave included in rent to be provided before move in.

Refrigerator to be replaced before move in.

Garage is not a part of lease.



NOTE:

Elderly neighbor has requested no dogs due to previous experiences where neighboring pets playing and barking created a disturbance.