7744 Park Vista Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

With a convenient location and a spacious and open floor plan, this ranch style home has plenty to offer! This house features three bedrooms, two full baths, a great room that opens to the kitchen with appliances, w/d hookups, plenty of storage and a one car garage.

Along with ALL ELECTRIC heating and air, the home has a large back yard and back deck. It is located in the Falconbridge neighborhood, off Hwy 51, and very convenient to the "12 Mile Creek Greenway" trail system, a plethora of shopping and restaurant options, including Carolina Place Mall and the towns of Pineville and Ballantyne.



Rent: $1,350; Deposit: $1350; $40 application fee per adult



Contact Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker

3 bedroom , 2 bath ranch house. one car garage