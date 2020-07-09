All apartments in Charlotte
7744 Park Vista Circle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

7744 Park Vista Circle

7744 Park Vista Circle · (704) 365-9222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7744 Park Vista Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
With a convenient location and a spacious and open floor plan, this ranch style home has plenty to offer! This house features three bedrooms, two full baths, a great room that opens to the kitchen with appliances, w/d hookups, plenty of storage and a one car garage.
Along with ALL ELECTRIC heating and air, the home has a large back yard and back deck. It is located in the Falconbridge neighborhood, off Hwy 51, and very convenient to the "12 Mile Creek Greenway" trail system, a plethora of shopping and restaurant options, including Carolina Place Mall and the towns of Pineville and Ballantyne.

Rent: $1,350; Deposit: $1350; $40 application fee per adult

Contact Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
3 bedroom , 2 bath ranch house. one car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7744 Park Vista Circle have any available units?
7744 Park Vista Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7744 Park Vista Circle have?
Some of 7744 Park Vista Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7744 Park Vista Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7744 Park Vista Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7744 Park Vista Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7744 Park Vista Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7744 Park Vista Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7744 Park Vista Circle offers parking.
Does 7744 Park Vista Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7744 Park Vista Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7744 Park Vista Circle have a pool?
No, 7744 Park Vista Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7744 Park Vista Circle have accessible units?
No, 7744 Park Vista Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7744 Park Vista Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7744 Park Vista Circle has units with dishwashers.
