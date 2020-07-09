7744 Park Vista Circle

Amenities
With a convenient location and a spacious and open floor plan, this ranch style home has plenty to offer! This house features three bedrooms, two full baths, a great room that opens to the kitchen with appliances, w/d hookups, plenty of storage and a one car garage.
Along with ALL ELECTRIC heating and air, the home has a large back yard and back deck. It is located in the Falconbridge neighborhood, off Hwy 51, and very convenient to the "12 Mile Creek Greenway" trail system, a plethora of shopping and restaurant options, including Carolina Place Mall and the towns of Pineville and Ballantyne.
Rent: $1,350; Deposit: $1350; $40 application fee per adult
Contact Simpson Properties to view (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker
