Charlotte, NC
7713 Noland Woods Dr.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7713 Noland Woods Drive · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7713 Noland Woods Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tucked away in the Reavencrest area of Ballantyne, this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home will delight! The foyer greets with warm hardwood flooring, as your eyes look towards the beautiful staircase leading to the second level.

The main level features a living room (which opens up into a bonus room), a family room, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Fully-equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave, the kitchen provides ample space for cooking up delicious meals for friends and family. A conveniently located desk area completes the kitchen. A half-bath rounds out the main level.

The second level features the master suite, complete with trey ceiling. An expanded dual vanity, separate walk-in shower and soaking tub complete the spacious bath. Three other bedrooms and another full bath round out the upper level, with the conveniently located laundry room.

A double-car garage and driveway provides ample space for guests!

Easy access to the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment!

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. have any available units?
7713 Noland Woods Dr. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. have?
Some of 7713 Noland Woods Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 Noland Woods Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7713 Noland Woods Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 Noland Woods Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 Noland Woods Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7713 Noland Woods Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7713 Noland Woods Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. have a pool?
No, 7713 Noland Woods Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7713 Noland Woods Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 Noland Woods Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7713 Noland Woods Dr. has units with dishwashers.
