7713 Noland Woods Dr.

Tucked away in the Reavencrest area of Ballantyne, this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home will delight! The foyer greets with warm hardwood flooring, as your eyes look towards the beautiful staircase leading to the second level.



The main level features a living room (which opens up into a bonus room), a family room, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen. Fully-equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave, the kitchen provides ample space for cooking up delicious meals for friends and family. A conveniently located desk area completes the kitchen. A half-bath rounds out the main level.



The second level features the master suite, complete with trey ceiling. An expanded dual vanity, separate walk-in shower and soaking tub complete the spacious bath. Three other bedrooms and another full bath round out the upper level, with the conveniently located laundry room.



A double-car garage and driveway provides ample space for guests!



Easy access to the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**