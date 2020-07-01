7627 Gayle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available move-in expected 11/1/19. You won't believe the privacy you will will have with this completely renovated house. Escape on the over-sized deck to be one with nature in your wooded .64 acre yard. Enjoy the abundance of light glowing in through floor-to-ceiling windows in living, dining and family rooms. New floors, paint, carpet, appliances, cabinets, you name it! Ceiling fans in each bedroom, large owner's suite with on-suite bath. Tinker in the HUGE shop all year round with power for large equipment including furnace and A/C! Washer, dryer and utility sink in laundry included. Plenty of room for parking in pull through driveway, garage, and carport. Don't miss out on this one!



Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.