Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

7627 Gayle Avenue

7627 Gayle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7627 Gayle Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available move-in expected 11/1/19. You won't believe the privacy you will will have with this completely renovated house. Escape on the over-sized deck to be one with nature in your wooded .64 acre yard. Enjoy the abundance of light glowing in through floor-to-ceiling windows in living, dining and family rooms. New floors, paint, carpet, appliances, cabinets, you name it! Ceiling fans in each bedroom, large owner's suite with on-suite bath. Tinker in the HUGE shop all year round with power for large equipment including furnace and A/C! Washer, dryer and utility sink in laundry included. Plenty of room for parking in pull through driveway, garage, and carport. Don't miss out on this one!

Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7627 Gayle Avenue have any available units?
7627 Gayle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7627 Gayle Avenue have?
Some of 7627 Gayle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7627 Gayle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7627 Gayle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 Gayle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7627 Gayle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7627 Gayle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7627 Gayle Avenue offers parking.
Does 7627 Gayle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7627 Gayle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 Gayle Avenue have a pool?
No, 7627 Gayle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7627 Gayle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7627 Gayle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 Gayle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7627 Gayle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

