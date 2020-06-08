All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7610 Swans Run Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7610 Swans Run Road
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:17 PM

7610 Swans Run Road

7610 Swans Run Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7610 Swans Run Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed/1 bath duplex in great location. Peaceful serenity on a quiet street but close to everything in Charlotte.

Call or email with any questions.
980-888-8468
ravenhomesllc@gmail.com

Original hardwood floors
brick accent walls
patio
washer/dryer hookups
plenty of storage
great school district

rent $899/month
security deposit $899

This property can be viewed by going to rently.com and registering. Then you can schedule self viewing anytime.

This property does not accept section 8.

water/trash included for additional $30/month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Swans Run Road have any available units?
7610 Swans Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 Swans Run Road have?
Some of 7610 Swans Run Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Swans Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Swans Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Swans Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 Swans Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road offer parking?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have a pool?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have accessible units?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte