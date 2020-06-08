Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7610 Swans Run Road
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:17 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7610 Swans Run Road
7610 Swans Run Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7610 Swans Run Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed/1 bath duplex in great location. Peaceful serenity on a quiet street but close to everything in Charlotte.
Call or email with any questions.
980-888-8468
ravenhomesllc@gmail.com
Original hardwood floors
brick accent walls
patio
washer/dryer hookups
plenty of storage
great school district
rent $899/month
security deposit $899
This property can be viewed by going to rently.com and registering. Then you can schedule self viewing anytime.
This property does not accept section 8.
water/trash included for additional $30/month.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have any available units?
7610 Swans Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7610 Swans Run Road have?
Some of 7610 Swans Run Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7610 Swans Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Swans Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Swans Run Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 Swans Run Road is pet friendly.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road offer parking?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not offer parking.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have a pool?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have accessible units?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Swans Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7610 Swans Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
