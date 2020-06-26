All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:37 AM

7607 Abigail Glen Dr

7607 Abigail Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7607 Abigail Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom end unit townhome with attached garage. As you enter, the living room has an open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Dining area and living room are separated by the fireplace. The kitchen includes appliances and nice tile flooring. The main level is complete with a bedroom and full bathroom. The spacious master suite has a separate sitting area to enjoy with lots of closet space and a tranquil bathroom. The upstairs is complete with a secondary bedroom and full bathroom. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!! *Application subject to HOA approval*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr have any available units?
7607 Abigail Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr have?
Some of 7607 Abigail Glen Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 Abigail Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7607 Abigail Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 Abigail Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7607 Abigail Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7607 Abigail Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 Abigail Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 7607 Abigail Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 7607 Abigail Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 Abigail Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 Abigail Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.

