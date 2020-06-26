7607 Abigail Glen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bathroom end unit townhome with attached garage. As you enter, the living room has an open floor plan with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Dining area and living room are separated by the fireplace. The kitchen includes appliances and nice tile flooring. The main level is complete with a bedroom and full bathroom. The spacious master suite has a separate sitting area to enjoy with lots of closet space and a tranquil bathroom. The upstairs is complete with a secondary bedroom and full bathroom. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!! *Application subject to HOA approval*