Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7606 Rolling Hill Road
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

7606 Rolling Hill Road

7606 Rolling Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7606 Rolling Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
This split-level home is located on a nearly half-acre lot with mature trees. The foyer leads to a large living room with a picture window, which flows into the dining area. Sliding doors access the sun porch, which leads to the expansive deck overlooking the fenced back yard. A kitchen with black appliances and new vinyl flooring rounds out the main level. All three bedrooms feature ceiling fans and hardwood floors. The secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with a dual sink vanity. The lower level houses an office, a half-bath, and a den with a gas log masonry fireplace, built-in shelving and a closet, a space which could function as a 4th bedroom. Close to schools, shopping, dining and Mint Hill, with easy access to I-485!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7606 Rolling Hill Road have any available units?
7606 Rolling Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7606 Rolling Hill Road have?
Some of 7606 Rolling Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7606 Rolling Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Rolling Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Rolling Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7606 Rolling Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7606 Rolling Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 7606 Rolling Hill Road offers parking.
Does 7606 Rolling Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Rolling Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Rolling Hill Road have a pool?
No, 7606 Rolling Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Rolling Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 7606 Rolling Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Rolling Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 Rolling Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
