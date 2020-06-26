7606 Rolling Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This split-level home is located on a nearly half-acre lot with mature trees. The foyer leads to a large living room with a picture window, which flows into the dining area. Sliding doors access the sun porch, which leads to the expansive deck overlooking the fenced back yard. A kitchen with black appliances and new vinyl flooring rounds out the main level. All three bedrooms feature ceiling fans and hardwood floors. The secondary bedrooms share a hall bath with a dual sink vanity. The lower level houses an office, a half-bath, and a den with a gas log masonry fireplace, built-in shelving and a closet, a space which could function as a 4th bedroom. Close to schools, shopping, dining and Mint Hill, with easy access to I-485!