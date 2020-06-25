All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7563 Monarch Birch Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7563 Monarch Birch Lane
Last updated April 26 2019 at 10:02 PM

7563 Monarch Birch Lane

7563 Monarch Birch Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7563 Monarch Birch Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane have any available units?
7563 Monarch Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7563 Monarch Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7563 Monarch Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7563 Monarch Birch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane offer parking?
No, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane have a pool?
No, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7563 Monarch Birch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7563 Monarch Birch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte