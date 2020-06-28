7524 Waverly Walk Ave

Amenities
Luxury Townhouse in Waverly Sub division - Property Id: 153055
Lovely and brand new 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Waverly Community located in South Charlotte location! 2 car garage with driveway parking. This town home has 3 bedroom suites! Town home features beautiful laminate wood floors, a spacious kitchen, lots of storage and a private fenced . Kitchen has a stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Lease for 1 or 2 years or 18 Months. No Smoking. Pet under 50 lbs with homeowner approval.
