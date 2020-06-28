All apartments in Charlotte
7524 Waverly Walk Ave
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

7524 Waverly Walk Ave

7524 Waverly Walk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7524 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Townhouse in Waverly Sub division - Property Id: 153055

Lovely and brand new 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Waverly Community located in South Charlotte location! 2 car garage with driveway parking. This town home has 3 bedroom suites! Town home features beautiful laminate wood floors, a spacious kitchen, lots of storage and a private fenced . Kitchen has a stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Lease for 1 or 2 years or 18 Months. No Smoking. Pet under 50 lbs with homeowner approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/153055p
Property Id 153055

(RLNE5130609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave have any available units?
7524 Waverly Walk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave have?
Some of 7524 Waverly Walk Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Waverly Walk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Waverly Walk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Waverly Walk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7524 Waverly Walk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Waverly Walk Ave offers parking.
Does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 Waverly Walk Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave have a pool?
No, 7524 Waverly Walk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave have accessible units?
No, 7524 Waverly Walk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Waverly Walk Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7524 Waverly Walk Ave has units with dishwashers.
