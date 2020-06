Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

747 Garden District Dr. - First Ward Condo with granite tops, balcony and hardwood floors! Located in Uptown Charlotte this open floorplan is great for entertaining or just relaxing. Minutes from the Arena, Gold Line Trolley, New Blue line extension(6 blocks away), Breweries, restaurants and all that Uptown has to offer. Come see it today!



(RLNE3524716)