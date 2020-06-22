7428 Ashfield Ct

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled Condo! - This recently remodeled condo has two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The condo has just had a remodeled with new paint, new floors, and whole kitchen renovation with new kitchen appliances.



It's a great space with natural light. The master bedroom has two closets, one on either side of the hall to the master bathroom.



The complex is quiet, but everything you need is near by. It is located across the street from Olde Town Village with grocer, coffee shop, salons and more. It is also only minutes from South Park.



This is a must see condo. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



*fireplace not for use



(RLNE4571652)