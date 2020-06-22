All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7428 Ashfield Ct

7428 Ashfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

7428 Ashfield Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Mountainbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled Condo! - This recently remodeled condo has two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The condo has just had a remodeled with new paint, new floors, and whole kitchen renovation with new kitchen appliances.

It's a great space with natural light. The master bedroom has two closets, one on either side of the hall to the master bathroom.

The complex is quiet, but everything you need is near by. It is located across the street from Olde Town Village with grocer, coffee shop, salons and more. It is also only minutes from South Park.

This is a must see condo. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.

*fireplace not for use

(RLNE4571652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Ashfield Ct have any available units?
7428 Ashfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7428 Ashfield Ct have?
Some of 7428 Ashfield Ct's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7428 Ashfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Ashfield Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Ashfield Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7428 Ashfield Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7428 Ashfield Ct offer parking?
No, 7428 Ashfield Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7428 Ashfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 Ashfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Ashfield Ct have a pool?
No, 7428 Ashfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7428 Ashfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 7428 Ashfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Ashfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 Ashfield Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
