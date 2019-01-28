7426 Kilcullen Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sweet South Charlotte one level, ranch style home resting on 1/2 acre with fenced yard. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with screened porch located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful flooring in living room and great room with wood burning fireplace. Nice open kitchen with new counter tops and backsplash. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Out building for extra storage. Outdoor fire pit and hammock for relaxing time. Close to the Arboretum, Cotswold - 15 mins to uptown and Southpark.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.