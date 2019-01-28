All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

7426 Kilcullen Dr

7426 Kilcullen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7426 Kilcullen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sweet South Charlotte one level, ranch style home resting on 1/2 acre with fenced yard. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with screened porch located on a cul-de-sac. Beautiful flooring in living room and great room with wood burning fireplace. Nice open kitchen with new counter tops and backsplash. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Out building for extra storage. Outdoor fire pit and hammock for relaxing time. Close to the Arboretum, Cotswold - 15 mins to uptown and Southpark.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 Kilcullen Dr have any available units?
7426 Kilcullen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7426 Kilcullen Dr have?
Some of 7426 Kilcullen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7426 Kilcullen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7426 Kilcullen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 Kilcullen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7426 Kilcullen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7426 Kilcullen Dr offer parking?
No, 7426 Kilcullen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7426 Kilcullen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 Kilcullen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 Kilcullen Dr have a pool?
No, 7426 Kilcullen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7426 Kilcullen Dr have accessible units?
No, 7426 Kilcullen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 Kilcullen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7426 Kilcullen Dr has units with dishwashers.
