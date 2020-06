Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained home is waiting just for you!! Large master suite located on main level, plus 3 nice sized bedrooms on upper level. Home is located in the Brighton community, close to I-77, I-485, Charlotte Airport and just minutes to uptown. This home will not last call today for your appointment! Proof of Renters Insurance is Required.