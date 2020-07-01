7354 Copper Beech Trace

Amenities

3BD/ 2.5BA - Luxury End Unit Townhome in Southwest Charlotte - Virtual Tour available - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xsqHcR4JJAJ

Luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath. End unit townhome in a gated community. Featuring a spacious great room leading to a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Hardwood flooring on main, hardwood staircase, Expresso maple cabinetry. Attached one car garage. Conveniently located to nearby shopping & dining. Easy access to I-485, I-77, CLT airport, Ayrsley, the outlets and so much more!



Washer/Dryer Included.



NO PETS.



Please Note: Furniture in the pictures not included.



