7354 Copper Beech Trace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

7354 Copper Beech Trace

7354 Copper Beech Trace · No Longer Available
Location

7354 Copper Beech Trace, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3BD/ 2.5BA - Luxury End Unit Townhome in Southwest Charlotte - Virtual Tour available - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xsqHcR4JJAJ
Luxury 3 Bed/2.5 Bath. End unit townhome in a gated community. Featuring a spacious great room leading to a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliance. Hardwood flooring on main, hardwood staircase, Expresso maple cabinetry. Attached one car garage. Conveniently located to nearby shopping & dining. Easy access to I-485, I-77, CLT airport, Ayrsley, the outlets and so much more!

Washer/Dryer Included.

NO PETS.

Please Note: Furniture in the pictures not included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7354 Copper Beech Trace have any available units?
7354 Copper Beech Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7354 Copper Beech Trace have?
Some of 7354 Copper Beech Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7354 Copper Beech Trace currently offering any rent specials?
7354 Copper Beech Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7354 Copper Beech Trace pet-friendly?
No, 7354 Copper Beech Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7354 Copper Beech Trace offer parking?
Yes, 7354 Copper Beech Trace offers parking.
Does 7354 Copper Beech Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7354 Copper Beech Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7354 Copper Beech Trace have a pool?
Yes, 7354 Copper Beech Trace has a pool.
Does 7354 Copper Beech Trace have accessible units?
No, 7354 Copper Beech Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 7354 Copper Beech Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7354 Copper Beech Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
