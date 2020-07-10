All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7342 gallery pointe ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7342 gallery pointe ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7342 gallery pointe ln

7342 Gallery Pointe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7342 Gallery Pointe Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Specious 3 Bed room town-home for rent - Property Id: 93699

Specious 3 Bed town-home in highly sought after Highland Creek for rent, next to golf course Specious 3 Bed room town-home for rent. Master bedroom in main level. Vaulted ceiling in living room, Tree view in back yard gives complete privacy, with big back yard gives plenty of space to play. Highland creek is huge community with 4 swimming pools, parks, tennis courts, club houses, walking trails. many activity for everyone year around, like pool parties, movie in the park, bingo/casino nights. Accessible to all commercial places with in 5 - 10 mins. 5 min drive to Concord Mills mall, BJ's, Walmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, AMC theater, and many new business coming up. Easy access to I-485, 85 and 77 gives you flexibility to travel around Charlotte, to uptown. additional things to consider 1. Water bill is included in the rent, one less utility to worry about 2. Lawn and outside gardening is taken care by HOA, so no need to worry about lawn maintenance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93699
Property Id 93699

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4615999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7342 gallery pointe ln have any available units?
7342 gallery pointe ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7342 gallery pointe ln have?
Some of 7342 gallery pointe ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7342 gallery pointe ln currently offering any rent specials?
7342 gallery pointe ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7342 gallery pointe ln pet-friendly?
No, 7342 gallery pointe ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7342 gallery pointe ln offer parking?
No, 7342 gallery pointe ln does not offer parking.
Does 7342 gallery pointe ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7342 gallery pointe ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7342 gallery pointe ln have a pool?
Yes, 7342 gallery pointe ln has a pool.
Does 7342 gallery pointe ln have accessible units?
No, 7342 gallery pointe ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7342 gallery pointe ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7342 gallery pointe ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte