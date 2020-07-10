7342 gallery pointe ln

Amenities

Specious 3 Bed room town-home for rent - Property Id: 93699



Specious 3 Bed town-home in highly sought after Highland Creek for rent, next to golf course Specious 3 Bed room town-home for rent. Master bedroom in main level. Vaulted ceiling in living room, Tree view in back yard gives complete privacy, with big back yard gives plenty of space to play. Highland creek is huge community with 4 swimming pools, parks, tennis courts, club houses, walking trails. many activity for everyone year around, like pool parties, movie in the park, bingo/casino nights. Accessible to all commercial places with in 5 - 10 mins. 5 min drive to Concord Mills mall, BJ's, Walmart, Kohl's, Lowe's, AMC theater, and many new business coming up. Easy access to I-485, 85 and 77 gives you flexibility to travel around Charlotte, to uptown. additional things to consider 1. Water bill is included in the rent, one less utility to worry about 2. Lawn and outside gardening is taken care by HOA, so no need to worry about lawn maintenance.

No Pets Allowed



