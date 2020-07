Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, single car garage condo/townhouse now available. Kitchen, living room, laundry room with washer and dryer included, master with full master bath and master closet, lots of closets throughout. Hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool and club house also on property. Pets are accepted with pet fee and increase of rental amount Easy access to I-485 and S. Tryon (HWY 49).