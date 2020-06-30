7305-C Pebblestone Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Town Home for rent in Waterford Town home in Charlotte, NC - Located in Waterford Town homes Condominiums. This Unique 3-Level town home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It has been totally renovated and is conveniently located nearw restaurants and shopping. It is approximately 1245 square feet and has central heat and air. It comes with the Living and Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.



Take Independence Blvd heading away from town. Cross over Monroe Road. TR Village Lake Drive. TR Pebblestone Drive.



(RLNE2707764)