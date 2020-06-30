All apartments in Charlotte
7305-C Pebblestone Drive
7305-C Pebblestone Drive

7305 Pebblestone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Pebblestone Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Town Home for rent in Waterford Town home in Charlotte, NC - Located in Waterford Town homes Condominiums. This Unique 3-Level town home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It has been totally renovated and is conveniently located nearw restaurants and shopping. It is approximately 1245 square feet and has central heat and air. It comes with the Living and Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.

Take Independence Blvd heading away from town. Cross over Monroe Road. TR Village Lake Drive. TR Pebblestone Drive.

(RLNE2707764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive have any available units?
7305-C Pebblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive have?
Some of 7305-C Pebblestone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305-C Pebblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305-C Pebblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305-C Pebblestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305-C Pebblestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive offer parking?
No, 7305-C Pebblestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305-C Pebblestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive have a pool?
No, 7305-C Pebblestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305-C Pebblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305-C Pebblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305-C Pebblestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

