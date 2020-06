Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available 02/24/20 This 4 bedroom 3 and 1 half bathroom home has all of the upgrades. Beautiful appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, open floor plan, ready for move in! Located conveniently in Steele Creek near the outlets and easy access to the highway. Rent includes alarm monitoring system, Vivint, which connects to your smart phone! Enjoy the community pool during the summer and move into a nearly new home.



(RLNE5475187)