Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

7300 Connan Lane

7300 Connan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Connan Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, attached 2 car garage, private back yard, new carpet, and new paint. This home won't last, call to view. Jane/Jamison property management 704 281-6096

(RLNE4514804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Connan Lane have any available units?
7300 Connan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Connan Lane have?
Some of 7300 Connan Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Connan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Connan Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Connan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Connan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Connan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Connan Lane does offer parking.
Does 7300 Connan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Connan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Connan Lane have a pool?
No, 7300 Connan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Connan Lane have accessible units?
No, 7300 Connan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Connan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Connan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
