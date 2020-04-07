7300 Connan Lane

- Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, attached 2 car garage, private back yard, new carpet, and new paint. This home won't last, call to view. Jane/Jamison property management 704 281-6096
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
