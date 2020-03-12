728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208

Amenities

2 bed room /1bath house with tile floors in bathroom and kitchen. Has hardwood floors in living room area and one of the bedrooms. Electric utilities with NO water bill. NO pets please. This house sits on a lot that's shared with another house owned by the same owner. Energy efficient. Great home for single person/ or retirement. Conveniently located minutes from Uptown Charlotte, close to Brookshire Blvd. and I-85.

Available to rent NOW!!! Rent $850/security deposit $850.