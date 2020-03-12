2 bed room /1bath house with tile floors in bathroom and kitchen. Has hardwood floors in living room area and one of the bedrooms. Electric utilities with NO water bill. NO pets please. This house sits on a lot that's shared with another house owned by the same owner. Energy efficient. Great home for single person/ or retirement. Conveniently located minutes from Uptown Charlotte, close to Brookshire Blvd. and I-85. Available to rent NOW!!! Rent $850/security deposit $850.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have any available units?
728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have?
Some of 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 currently offering any rent specials?
728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 pet-friendly?