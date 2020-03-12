All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:25 PM

728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208

728 Marble St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

728 Marble St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2 bed room /1bath house with tile floors in bathroom and kitchen. Has hardwood floors in living room area and one of the bedrooms. Electric utilities with NO water bill. NO pets please. This house sits on a lot that's shared with another house owned by the same owner. Energy efficient. Great home for single person/ or retirement. Conveniently located minutes from Uptown Charlotte, close to Brookshire Blvd. and I-85.
Available to rent NOW!!! Rent $850/security deposit $850.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have any available units?
728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have?
Some of 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 currently offering any rent specials?
728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 pet-friendly?
No, 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 offer parking?
Yes, 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 offers parking.
Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have a pool?
No, 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 does not have a pool.
Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have accessible units?
No, 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Marble St., Charlotte NC., 28208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte