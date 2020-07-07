725 East Morehead St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury 1B,1B in the Whetstone Building. Spacious apartment with large walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & washer/dryer included. Unfurnished. Building comes with numerous amenities including: fully equipped gym, covered parking (easily accessible to guests), office space, the largest dog park in Durham, AND a gorgeous saltwater pool with large outdoor grilling area - perfect for enjoying the summer months!



Apt is located on the 1st (not ground) floor, with sliding glass door and railing/balcony overlooking friendly Tobacco District and Durham Bulls Ballpark. Conveniently located within walking distance of DPAC, Brightleaf Square, train AND bus station and, of course, Durham Bulls Stadium.



Lease is professionally managed by Whetstone. Notably, Whetstone apartments currently have a waitlist ($99 to hold a spot). By subletting this apartment, you can fortuitously avoid the annoying hassle, time AND expense of being on the waitlist. Lease can also easily be extended beyond the August end date if interested. Dont miss out on this great opportunity!



Ideal for working professional, graduate student, or anyone interested in enjoying city life in downtown Durham. Please contact me with any questions. Thanks!