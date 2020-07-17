721 Norris Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow near NoDa - Subdivision: Graham Heights

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Driveway

Year Built: 1944

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air

Schools: Druid Hills Elem., Druid Hill Middle, West Charlotte High School



This renovated ranch home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and over 900 square feet. It has beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and updated fixtures. It has a good size living room and dining room. Kitchen has new cabinets, counters and oven. Master bedroom has his/hers closets. The home is on a corner lot with a great size yard. Close to N. Graham and convenient to NoDa and Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1050 deposit.



(RLNE5869605)