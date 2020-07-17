721 Norris Avenue

Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow near NoDa - Subdivision: Graham Heights
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Driveway
Year Built: 1944
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air
Schools: Druid Hills Elem., Druid Hill Middle, West Charlotte High School
This renovated ranch home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and over 900 square feet. It has beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and updated fixtures. It has a good size living room and dining room. Kitchen has new cabinets, counters and oven. Master bedroom has his/hers closets. The home is on a corner lot with a great size yard. Close to N. Graham and convenient to NoDa and Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1050 deposit.
(RLNE5869605)