Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

721 Norris Avenue

721 Norris Avenue · (704) 567-8200 ext. 208
Location

721 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Norris Avenue · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow near NoDa - Subdivision: Graham Heights
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Driveway
Year Built: 1944
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air
Schools: Druid Hills Elem., Druid Hill Middle, West Charlotte High School

This renovated ranch home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and over 900 square feet. It has beautiful hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and updated fixtures. It has a good size living room and dining room. Kitchen has new cabinets, counters and oven. Master bedroom has his/hers closets. The home is on a corner lot with a great size yard. Close to N. Graham and convenient to NoDa and Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and $1050 deposit.

(RLNE5869605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Norris Avenue have any available units?
721 Norris Avenue has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Norris Avenue have?
Some of 721 Norris Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Norris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
721 Norris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Norris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Norris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 721 Norris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 721 Norris Avenue offers parking.
Does 721 Norris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Norris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Norris Avenue have a pool?
No, 721 Norris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 721 Norris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 721 Norris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Norris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Norris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
