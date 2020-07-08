7206 Oakwinds Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Larger 4 Bedroom + Loft Home in North Charlotte - Subdivision: Oak Brook

Bedrooms: 4 + Loft

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2006

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Winding Springs Elem., J.M. Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School



This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and over 2300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast area. Master on main level has his/hers closets and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2nd bedroom also on main level with full bath. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, loft, full bath and laundry room. The home is on a corner lot with a patio and 2 car garage. Located in Oakbrooke community off of Old Statesville. Convenient to I-77 and minutes from Uptown or Northlake area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.



(RLNE5767716)