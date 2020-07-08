All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

7206 Oakwinds Court

7206 Oakwinds Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Oakwinds Ct, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Larger 4 Bedroom + Loft Home in North Charlotte - Subdivision: Oak Brook
Bedrooms: 4 + Loft
Bathrooms: 3
Year Built: 2006
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Winding Springs Elem., J.M. Alexander Middle, North Mecklenburg High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and over 2300 square feet. The main floor has a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast area. Master on main level has his/hers closets and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. 2nd bedroom also on main level with full bath. Upstairs boasts 2 large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, loft, full bath and laundry room. The home is on a corner lot with a patio and 2 car garage. Located in Oakbrooke community off of Old Statesville. Convenient to I-77 and minutes from Uptown or Northlake area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1500 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.

(RLNE5767716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Oakwinds Court have any available units?
7206 Oakwinds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7206 Oakwinds Court have?
Some of 7206 Oakwinds Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Oakwinds Court currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Oakwinds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Oakwinds Court pet-friendly?
No, 7206 Oakwinds Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7206 Oakwinds Court offer parking?
Yes, 7206 Oakwinds Court offers parking.
Does 7206 Oakwinds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 Oakwinds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Oakwinds Court have a pool?
No, 7206 Oakwinds Court does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Oakwinds Court have accessible units?
No, 7206 Oakwinds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Oakwinds Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 Oakwinds Court does not have units with dishwashers.

