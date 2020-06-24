All apartments in Charlotte
719 Garden District Drive

719 Garden District Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Garden District Drive, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful condo - This is a gorgeous 1st floor condo has hardwood flooring throughout the main living space. The open kitchen features granite countertops, including the island. It also comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher to match. The bedroom has neutral carpet, neutral paint, and a large walk-in closet. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Water included with rental.

Enjoy easy access to Uptown for work, dining or an event at the Spectrum Center. Located just minutes from NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Midtown, Dilworth and Southend!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4708199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Garden District Drive have any available units?
719 Garden District Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Garden District Drive have?
Some of 719 Garden District Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Garden District Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Garden District Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Garden District Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Garden District Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 Garden District Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 Garden District Drive offers parking.
Does 719 Garden District Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 Garden District Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Garden District Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Garden District Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Garden District Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Garden District Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Garden District Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Garden District Drive has units with dishwashers.
