719 Garden District Drive

Amenities

Beautiful condo - This is a gorgeous 1st floor condo has hardwood flooring throughout the main living space. The open kitchen features granite countertops, including the island. It also comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher to match. The bedroom has neutral carpet, neutral paint, and a large walk-in closet. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Water included with rental.



Enjoy easy access to Uptown for work, dining or an event at the Spectrum Center. Located just minutes from NoDa, Plaza Midwood, Midtown, Dilworth and Southend!



No Cats Allowed



