718 W Trade Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool bbq/grill

UPTOWN | GROUND LEVEL | 11ft CEILINGS | POOL & COURTYARD VIEW | 9FT WALL OF WINDOWS - Impressive, elegant, uptown condo at the popular Gateway Plaza on West Trade St. The amenities include courtyard, pool, and conference-party room w/full kitchen, roof top terrace w/ a spectacular view the city, fireplace and gas grills. Walk to BOA stadium, BB&T Stadium, Gateway YMCA, Epicentre, Romare Bearden Park, Johnson and Wales. Recent updates include: fresh paint, professionally installed flooring, Master Bath tile and some kitchen appliances. Turn Key -Lease includes all appliances including refrigerator, side by side washer & dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. The lease is subject to a successful credit and background check approval by the owner. The tenant is required to submit a online-third party application with a $45 non-refundable fee. The successful tenant will be required to provide proof of a renters insurance policy prior to occupancy.