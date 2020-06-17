All apartments in Charlotte
Location

718 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
UPTOWN | GROUND LEVEL | 11ft CEILINGS | POOL & COURTYARD VIEW | 9FT WALL OF WINDOWS - Impressive, elegant, uptown condo at the popular Gateway Plaza on West Trade St. The amenities include courtyard, pool, and conference-party room w/full kitchen, roof top terrace w/ a spectacular view the city, fireplace and gas grills. Walk to BOA stadium, BB&T Stadium, Gateway YMCA, Epicentre, Romare Bearden Park, Johnson and Wales. Recent updates include: fresh paint, professionally installed flooring, Master Bath tile and some kitchen appliances. Turn Key -Lease includes all appliances including refrigerator, side by side washer & dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. The lease is subject to a successful credit and background check approval by the owner. The tenant is required to submit a online-third party application with a $45 non-refundable fee. The successful tenant will be required to provide proof of a renters insurance policy prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 W Trade Street have any available units?
718 W Trade Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 W Trade Street have?
Some of 718 W Trade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 W Trade Street currently offering any rent specials?
718 W Trade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 W Trade Street pet-friendly?
No, 718 W Trade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 718 W Trade Street offer parking?
No, 718 W Trade Street does not offer parking.
Does 718 W Trade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 W Trade Street have a pool?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street has a pool.
Does 718 W Trade Street have accessible units?
No, 718 W Trade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 718 W Trade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 W Trade Street has units with dishwashers.
