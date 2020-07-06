All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7167 Somerset Drive

7167 Somerset Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7167 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ELT! Occupied!!! Enjoy quiet, easy single level living in this rare, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single level patio style condo. This condo features spacious 9' ceilings, and lots of storage space. Conveniently located minutes from i-85 and i-77 this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University Area's booming shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the blue line university light rail station scheduled to open in 2017. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolinas University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store. i-85 N to exit 41 Sugar Creek Rd, left on Sugar Creek Rd, right on Mineral Springs Rd, left on Somerset Springs Drive. Application fee: $50 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7167 Somerset Drive have any available units?
7167 Somerset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7167 Somerset Drive have?
Some of 7167 Somerset Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7167 Somerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7167 Somerset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7167 Somerset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7167 Somerset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7167 Somerset Drive offer parking?
No, 7167 Somerset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7167 Somerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7167 Somerset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7167 Somerset Drive have a pool?
No, 7167 Somerset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7167 Somerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 7167 Somerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7167 Somerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7167 Somerset Drive has units with dishwashers.

