7167 Somerset Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

ELT! Occupied!!! Enjoy quiet, easy single level living in this rare, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath single level patio style condo. This condo features spacious 9' ceilings, and lots of storage space. Conveniently located minutes from i-85 and i-77 this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University Area's booming shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the blue line university light rail station scheduled to open in 2017. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolinas University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store. i-85 N to exit 41 Sugar Creek Rd, left on Sugar Creek Rd, right on Mineral Springs Rd, left on Somerset Springs Drive. Application fee: $50 per person