715 Penway Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated brick, ranch house in desirable location! Spacious living room with fireplace and large windows. Dining area opens to great kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and ss appliances. New carpet in bedrooms with updated bathrooms. Storage shed in back yard. Close to Park Road Shopping Center, South Blvd, and the light rail station. (No pets)

$1,500 rent; $1,500 deposit; $40 application fee per adult

Please CALL Simpson Properties to view home (704)365-9222

NC Real Estate Broker