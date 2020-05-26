All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

715 Penway Court

715 Penway Court · No Longer Available
Location

715 Penway Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Renovated brick, ranch house in desirable location! Spacious living room with fireplace and large windows. Dining area opens to great kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and ss appliances. New carpet in bedrooms with updated bathrooms. Storage shed in back yard. Close to Park Road Shopping Center, South Blvd, and the light rail station. (No pets)
$1,500 rent; $1,500 deposit; $40 application fee per adult
Please CALL Simpson Properties to view home (704)365-9222
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Penway Court have any available units?
715 Penway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Penway Court have?
Some of 715 Penway Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Penway Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Penway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Penway Court pet-friendly?
No, 715 Penway Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 715 Penway Court offer parking?
No, 715 Penway Court does not offer parking.
Does 715 Penway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Penway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Penway Court have a pool?
No, 715 Penway Court does not have a pool.
Does 715 Penway Court have accessible units?
No, 715 Penway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Penway Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Penway Court has units with dishwashers.
