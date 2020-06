Amenities

Fully Furnished Uptown loft located in The Garrison at Graham in Fourth Ward. Beautiful unit with granite counter tops, hardwood floors through out, upgraded master bathroom and unbelievable city views. The office on first floor could be used as bedroom, as has access to full bath and closet. Enjoy the evening sunset from the The best Rooftop Terrace in Charlotte!! Walk to shops, bars, restaurants, Panther games, Knights game and all the Uptown Charlotte has to offer.