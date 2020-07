Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

715 N Graham St #406 - Don't miss out on this 3 bed, 3 bath loft style condo in Uptown. Over 2,400 square feet, floor to ceiling windows, granite counter tops, hardwood floors, open floor plan and more. One bedroom and full bath down and two full baths and two loft style bedrooms up. Enjoy the stunning views of the city from anyplace in the unit. Two parking spots included. Checkout the video tour.



(RLNE4140095)