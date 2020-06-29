712 Edgegreen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home. Updated nicely over the past few years. Roof, gutters, exterior paint, and HVAC all 2 years old. Windows, doors, hardware, bathroom, flooring all update 2015. Laundry machines included!!