712 Edgegreen Drive

Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home. Updated nicely over the past few years. Roof, gutters, exterior paint, and HVAC all 2 years old. Windows, doors, hardware, bathroom, flooring all update 2015. Laundry machines included!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
