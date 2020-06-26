All apartments in Charlotte
712 Camaross Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

712 Camaross Drive

712 Camaross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

712 Camaross Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful home has all the upgrades! Large windows throughout that fill the home with tons of natural light, first floor has a spacious sitting room, separate living room with gas fireplace, dinning room, breakfast nook, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tiled backsplash, hardwood floors on the first floor. All the bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom has trey ceilings, large attached onsuite with garden tub, separate shower, and granite countertop. Neighborhood amenities include Club House, Playground, Pool, Tennis Courts, and Walking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Camaross Drive have any available units?
712 Camaross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Camaross Drive have?
Some of 712 Camaross Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Camaross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Camaross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Camaross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 Camaross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 712 Camaross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 Camaross Drive offers parking.
Does 712 Camaross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Camaross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Camaross Drive have a pool?
Yes, 712 Camaross Drive has a pool.
Does 712 Camaross Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Camaross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Camaross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Camaross Drive has units with dishwashers.
