712 Camaross Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home has all the upgrades! Large windows throughout that fill the home with tons of natural light, first floor has a spacious sitting room, separate living room with gas fireplace, dinning room, breakfast nook, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and tiled backsplash, hardwood floors on the first floor. All the bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom has trey ceilings, large attached onsuite with garden tub, separate shower, and granite countertop. Neighborhood amenities include Club House, Playground, Pool, Tennis Courts, and Walking Trails.