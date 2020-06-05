7115 Thornrose Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction, Beautiful Home, Small Quiet Neighborhood of New Homes, Move-In Ready, Located 850 Walking Feet to Light Rail Blue Line at Arrowood. See Map below.



Open Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Large Loft Bonus Room, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Large Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop and so much more. Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath and Upstairs Laundry Room. See Floor Plan below.



Easy access to Downtown, Ballantyne, Airport, I-485 and I-77.

Contact us to schedule a showing.