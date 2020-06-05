All apartments in Charlotte
Location

7115 Thornrose Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction, Beautiful Home, Small Quiet Neighborhood of New Homes, Move-In Ready, Located 850 Walking Feet to Light Rail Blue Line at Arrowood. See Map below.

Open Floor Plan, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, 2-Car Garage, Large Loft Bonus Room, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, Large Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop and so much more. Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath and Upstairs Laundry Room. See Floor Plan below.

Easy access to Downtown, Ballantyne, Airport, I-485 and I-77.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7115 Thornrose Drive have any available units?
7115 Thornrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7115 Thornrose Drive have?
Some of 7115 Thornrose Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7115 Thornrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7115 Thornrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7115 Thornrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7115 Thornrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7115 Thornrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7115 Thornrose Drive offers parking.
Does 7115 Thornrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7115 Thornrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7115 Thornrose Drive have a pool?
No, 7115 Thornrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7115 Thornrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 7115 Thornrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7115 Thornrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7115 Thornrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

