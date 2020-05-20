All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7115 Beverly Springs Dr

7115 Beverly Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

7115 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
tennis court
Beautiful town-home in the Ballantyne community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathrooms.
Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Home Features Many Amenities such as ; private access basketball an tennis court, a pool and more!

The Beverly Crest Community is located in the heart of Providence NC. In fact,this home is located minutes from Providence High School!

This home has fresh hardwood flooring downstairs and fresh paint!

2 Year Lease-$1450
[No Pets Allowed]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr have any available units?
7115 Beverly Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr have?
Some of 7115 Beverly Springs Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7115 Beverly Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7115 Beverly Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7115 Beverly Springs Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7115 Beverly Springs Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 7115 Beverly Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7115 Beverly Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7115 Beverly Springs Dr has a pool.
Does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 7115 Beverly Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7115 Beverly Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7115 Beverly Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
