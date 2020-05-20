7115 Beverly Springs Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Beautiful town-home in the Ballantyne community available for immediate move-in. House boasts 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathrooms.

Additional features include large walk-in closets, and a spacious kitchen perfect for entertaining.



Home Features Many Amenities such as ; private access basketball an tennis court, a pool and more!



The Beverly Crest Community is located in the heart of Providence NC. In fact,this home is located minutes from Providence High School!



This home has fresh hardwood flooring downstairs and fresh paint!



2 Year Lease-$1450

[No Pets Allowed]