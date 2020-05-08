All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
7104 Smithton Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

7104 Smithton Lane

7104 Smithton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7104 Smithton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7104 Smithton Lane Available 08/01/19 Large 4 bedroom home near UNCC - Subdivision: Rocky River Village
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2005
Pets: NO PETS
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Newell Elem., Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Vance High School

This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. It has a formal living room, butlers pantry, large family room with fireplace and breakfast area next to the spacious kitchen with pantry and island. The master bedroom upstairs has his and hers walk in closets and a private full bath with dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. This home is located in Rocky River Village just off of Rocky River Rd. near N. Tryon. Convenient to I-85. Walk to the light rail, IKEA and other shops/restaurants. Quick drive to UNCC or Uptown. Rent this home with first month's rent and $1450 deposit.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.

(RLNE2488980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Smithton Lane have any available units?
7104 Smithton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Smithton Lane have?
Some of 7104 Smithton Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Smithton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Smithton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Smithton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7104 Smithton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7104 Smithton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Smithton Lane offers parking.
Does 7104 Smithton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Smithton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Smithton Lane have a pool?
No, 7104 Smithton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Smithton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7104 Smithton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Smithton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 Smithton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
