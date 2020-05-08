Amenities

7104 Smithton Lane Available 08/01/19 Large 4 bedroom home near UNCC - Subdivision: Rocky River Village

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2005

Pets: NO PETS

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Newell Elem., Martin Luther King Jr. Middle, Vance High School



This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2200 square feet. It has a formal living room, butlers pantry, large family room with fireplace and breakfast area next to the spacious kitchen with pantry and island. The master bedroom upstairs has his and hers walk in closets and a private full bath with dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary bedrooms and full bath also upstairs. This home is located in Rocky River Village just off of Rocky River Rd. near N. Tryon. Convenient to I-85. Walk to the light rail, IKEA and other shops/restaurants. Quick drive to UNCC or Uptown. Rent this home with first month's rent and $1450 deposit.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher programs.



