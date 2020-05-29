Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7103 Smithton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213-2116 - This well maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a corner lot in the popular Rocky River Village neighborhood with easy access to UNCC, restaurants and entertainment. The exterior of this 2-story home features a large 2-car garage, covered front porch and a back patio. The entry level of the home features a welcoming wood floor foyer, a carpeted formal Dining Room/Living Room with ceiling fan and NON-FUNCTIONAL fireplace, a Kitchen with pantry and appliances (Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher) and a half bath is on the hall off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find the carpeted Master Suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private master bath with a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The other 3 carpeted bedrooms share a full hall bath. The laundry room is in the upstairs hall. Built in 2000 this home offers approx. 1800 sq. ft. of living space. Pets Negotiable / NON-SMOKING



Directions: Head north on N Tryon St toward Orchard Trace Ln Turn right onto Rocky River Rd W Turn right onto Fortescue Dr Turn left onto Ravanna Dr Turn right onto Smithton Ln Destination will be on the left



(RLNE5110923)