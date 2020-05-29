All apartments in Charlotte
7103 Smithton Lane
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

7103 Smithton Lane

7103 Smithton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7103 Smithton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7103 Smithton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213-2116 - This well maintained 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home is located on a corner lot in the popular Rocky River Village neighborhood with easy access to UNCC, restaurants and entertainment. The exterior of this 2-story home features a large 2-car garage, covered front porch and a back patio. The entry level of the home features a welcoming wood floor foyer, a carpeted formal Dining Room/Living Room with ceiling fan and NON-FUNCTIONAL fireplace, a Kitchen with pantry and appliances (Range/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher) and a half bath is on the hall off the kitchen. Upstairs you will find the carpeted Master Suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and private master bath with a garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. The other 3 carpeted bedrooms share a full hall bath. The laundry room is in the upstairs hall. Built in 2000 this home offers approx. 1800 sq. ft. of living space. Pets Negotiable / NON-SMOKING

Directions: Head north on N Tryon St toward Orchard Trace Ln Turn right onto Rocky River Rd W Turn right onto Fortescue Dr Turn left onto Ravanna Dr Turn right onto Smithton Ln Destination will be on the left

(RLNE5110923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 Smithton Lane have any available units?
7103 Smithton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7103 Smithton Lane have?
Some of 7103 Smithton Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 Smithton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7103 Smithton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 Smithton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7103 Smithton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7103 Smithton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7103 Smithton Lane offers parking.
Does 7103 Smithton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7103 Smithton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 Smithton Lane have a pool?
No, 7103 Smithton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7103 Smithton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7103 Smithton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 Smithton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 Smithton Lane has units with dishwashers.
