Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

710 W Trade Street Unit #708

710 West Trade Street · (704) 414-2000
Location

710 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Uptown Living at its Finest! - This open floor plan studio unit has all you are looking for. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and views into the living room. Brick accent wall runs along the kitchen and living room. Beautiful concrete floors sanded, re-stained, and coated. Wall of windows brings in tons of natural light and provides stunning views of the city. The bedroom area features a walk-in-closet and en-suite bathroom with granite countertops, tile floors, and a walk-in shower. Enjoy your balcony overlooking the Bank of America Stadium and BB&T Ballpark. Washer and dryer included. CityLYNX GOLD line (light rail) going in will make your commute a breeze!

(RLNE5874737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 have any available units?
710 W Trade Street Unit #708 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 have?
Some of 710 W Trade Street Unit #708's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 currently offering any rent specials?
710 W Trade Street Unit #708 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 is pet friendly.
Does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 offer parking?
No, 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 does not offer parking.
Does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 have a pool?
No, 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 does not have a pool.
Does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 have accessible units?
No, 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 W Trade Street Unit #708 does not have units with dishwashers.
