710 W Trade Street Unit #708

Uptown Living at its Finest! - This open floor plan studio unit has all you are looking for. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and views into the living room. Brick accent wall runs along the kitchen and living room. Beautiful concrete floors sanded, re-stained, and coated. Wall of windows brings in tons of natural light and provides stunning views of the city. The bedroom area features a walk-in-closet and en-suite bathroom with granite countertops, tile floors, and a walk-in shower. Enjoy your balcony overlooking the Bank of America Stadium and BB&T Ballpark. Washer and dryer included. CityLYNX GOLD line (light rail) going in will make your commute a breeze!



