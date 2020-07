Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

709 Bellows Lane Available 07/28/20 Don't miss out on this beautiful home! - This lovely home boasts gorgeous hardwood pine floors, quartz counter tops and an oversized deck. Enjoy the great detail in this home with the custom kitchen cabinets, crown molding and mosaic tile back splash. A home this beautiful will not be around long, APPLY NOW!



For more information or to schedule a viewing call Jane at (704) 281-6096



(RLNE3044266)