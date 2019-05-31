707 East Nineteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Belmont 2 Bedroom- New Remodeled Inside - Beautifully remodeled on the inside. Brand new kitchen. New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher. New Stack-able Washer & Dryer. New Bathroom with ceramic tile surround and new vinyl flooring. A must see. We are adding a fence in the back, specialty concrete patio in the back, rock driveway in the front, yard work, power washing, and the garage is being converted into storage. A must see. With a two year lease the rental rate would drop to $1295.00



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE3188994)