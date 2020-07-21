All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

7045 Quail Hill Rd.

7045 Quail Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7045 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fabulous 3 bed, 3 bath end unit townhouse in established Golf community - Fabulous end unit 3 bed, 3 bath townhouse in established Golf community with easy access to Uptown, Southpark, 77! Over 2000 sqft! Awesome view of 2 ponds within community grounds. Hardwood floors on main, carpet in bedrooms, crown molding throughout, custom closets, 2 master suites, 2 Private patios with outside storage, granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, 2 zones of heating and cooling. Nothing to do but move in! The HOA community features 2 swimming pools and tennis courts. No pets and non-smoking unit. Let's make this your new home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4083516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. have any available units?
7045 Quail Hill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. have?
Some of 7045 Quail Hill Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 Quail Hill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7045 Quail Hill Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 Quail Hill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 7045 Quail Hill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. offer parking?
No, 7045 Quail Hill Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 Quail Hill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 7045 Quail Hill Rd. has a pool.
Does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7045 Quail Hill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 Quail Hill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7045 Quail Hill Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
