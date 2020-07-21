7045 Quail Hill Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fabulous 3 bed, 3 bath end unit townhouse in established Golf community - Fabulous end unit 3 bed, 3 bath townhouse in established Golf community with easy access to Uptown, Southpark, 77! Over 2000 sqft! Awesome view of 2 ponds within community grounds. Hardwood floors on main, carpet in bedrooms, crown molding throughout, custom closets, 2 master suites, 2 Private patios with outside storage, granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, 2 zones of heating and cooling. Nothing to do but move in! The HOA community features 2 swimming pools and tennis courts. No pets and non-smoking unit. Let's make this your new home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4083516)