7008 Queensberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

- Desirable established Olde Providence community with GREAT SCHOOLS, in coveted Myers Park school district, Olde Providence Elementary. 4 large bedrooms, 3 with double closets! Extensive hardwoods on main and second level. Open Kitchen, stainless appliances, storage and two pantries! Formal Dining and Breakfast area. Formal Living and Family room with fireplace! Private, fenced and shaded backyard with large concrete patio. Tons of storage , over-sized 2 car detached garage with separate workshop with AC. Less than 10 minutes to Southpark, about 8 miles to Uptown Charlotte, about 2 miles to Arboretum, about 12 minutes to Ballantyne and easy access to I485!



(RLNE5063550)