7000 Swans Run Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities carport parking

Swan Run - 3 Bedroom Duplex! - This spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex is a must see! It is located near prime South Charlotte and close to Old Providence Park, shopping and grocery stores. There is plenty of parking space, plus a shared carport. This property has a large yard to enjoy just in time for summer and is located in a great school district!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4751740)