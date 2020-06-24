7000 Swans Run Road

Amenities
Swan Run - 3 Bedroom Duplex! - This spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex is a must see! It is located near prime South Charlotte and close to Old Providence Park, shopping and grocery stores. There is plenty of parking space, plus a shared carport. This property has a large yard to enjoy just in time for summer and is located in a great school district!
*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.
**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4751740)