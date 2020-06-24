All apartments in Charlotte
7000 Swans Run Road
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

7000 Swans Run Road

7000 Swans Run Road · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Swans Run Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Swan Run - 3 Bedroom Duplex! - This spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom duplex is a must see! It is located near prime South Charlotte and close to Old Providence Park, shopping and grocery stores. There is plenty of parking space, plus a shared carport. This property has a large yard to enjoy just in time for summer and is located in a great school district!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Swans Run Road have any available units?
7000 Swans Run Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7000 Swans Run Road currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Swans Run Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Swans Run Road pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Swans Run Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7000 Swans Run Road offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Swans Run Road offers parking.
Does 7000 Swans Run Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Swans Run Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Swans Run Road have a pool?
No, 7000 Swans Run Road does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Swans Run Road have accessible units?
No, 7000 Swans Run Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Swans Run Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Swans Run Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 Swans Run Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7000 Swans Run Road has units with air conditioning.
