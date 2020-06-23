All apartments in Charlotte
700 Farmhurst Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
clubhouse
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
High Meadow condo 1 BED, 1BATH Ground level NATIONSFORD/I77 - Available 11/1/19 1 Bedroom, 1 bath unit off Nations Ford Road. Water and sewer included in rent. Kitchen includes: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Walk in closets, blinds, central AC/ electric heat and Community Clubhouse. Fixing up to get ready by 11/1/19. Call to make appointment and get in early.

Qualifications: Credit score minimum 550, Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal charges or felonies per background check. Income at least $2025 per month.

Directions: From Tyvola and South Blvd, continue south on South Blvd. Turn right on Archdale Dr, then left onto Cherrycrest Ln. Apt will be on your left.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1936801)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700-B Farmhurst Dr have any available units?
700-B Farmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 700-B Farmhurst Dr have?
Some of 700-B Farmhurst Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700-B Farmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700-B Farmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700-B Farmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 700-B Farmhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 700-B Farmhurst Dr offer parking?
No, 700-B Farmhurst Dr does not offer parking.
Does 700-B Farmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700-B Farmhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700-B Farmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 700-B Farmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 700-B Farmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 700-B Farmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 700-B Farmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700-B Farmhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.

