700-B Farmhurst Dr

High Meadow condo 1 BED, 1BATH Ground level NATIONSFORD/I77 - Available 11/1/19 1 Bedroom, 1 bath unit off Nations Ford Road. Water and sewer included in rent. Kitchen includes: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Walk in closets, blinds, central AC/ electric heat and Community Clubhouse. Fixing up to get ready by 11/1/19. Call to make appointment and get in early.



Qualifications: Credit score minimum 550, Good rental history last 12 months. No serious criminal charges or felonies per background check. Income at least $2025 per month.



Directions: From Tyvola and South Blvd, continue south on South Blvd. Turn right on Archdale Dr, then left onto Cherrycrest Ln. Apt will be on your left.



No Dogs Allowed



