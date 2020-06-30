6953 Rothchild Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan playground

Large 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in the popular Beverly Crest neighborhood



Welcome to the luxury living in Beverly Crest community. Come enjoy the High end unit - a large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath town home in the popular Beverly crest neighborhood. The property is close to the Arboretum, shopping, dining and entertainment. Neighborhood pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts and walking trails.



Highlights:

New Laminate flooring downstairs

New carpet upstairs

New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen

New Washer/Dryer inside the unit

House freshly painted

water included