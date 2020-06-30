6953 Rothchild Drive

Amenities
Large 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in the popular Beverly Crest neighborhood
Welcome to the luxury living in Beverly Crest community. Come enjoy the High end unit - a large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath town home in the popular Beverly crest neighborhood. The property is close to the Arboretum, shopping, dining and entertainment. Neighborhood pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts and walking trails.
Highlights:
New Laminate flooring downstairs
New carpet upstairs
New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen
New Washer/Dryer inside the unit
House freshly painted
water included