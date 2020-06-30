All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

6953 Rothchild Drive

6953 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6953 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Large 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in the popular Beverly Crest neighborhood

Welcome to the luxury living in Beverly Crest community. Come enjoy the High end unit - a large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath town home in the popular Beverly crest neighborhood. The property is close to the Arboretum, shopping, dining and entertainment. Neighborhood pool, playground, basketball courts, tennis courts and walking trails.

Highlights:
New Laminate flooring downstairs
New carpet upstairs
New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen
New Washer/Dryer inside the unit
House freshly painted
water included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6953 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6953 Rothchild Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6953 Rothchild Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6953 Rothchild Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6953 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6953 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6953 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6953 Rothchild Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6953 Rothchild Drive has a pool.
Does 6953 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6953 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6953 Rothchild Drive has units with dishwashers.

