Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Townhome in great South Charlotte Location. This rare end unit is only a few years old. You will love this open floor plan. Home features, dark hardwood floors in the foyer, kitchen and dinning, ceramic tile in the laundry and baths, 42 inch maple cabinets, granite counter tops and gas cook top.