All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6932 Delta Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6932 Delta Lake Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

6932 Delta Lake Dr

6932 Delta Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Oak Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6932 Delta Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Oak Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this a must see 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Home . Located off E.W.T.Harris close to shopping and Dining. Post Office is within walking distance .Perfect for the Driver or non Driver of the family. This home has New siding and it Sits on a corner Lot.

Available for a October 15, 2019 Move - In.

This Beautiful Home features:

*Cozy Front Porch
*Laminate Flooring
*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Washer and Dryer connections
*Central air and heat
*Covered patio
*Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com .

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

Joseph W Grier Academy
Northridge Middle
Cato Campus Middle College

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6932 Delta Lake Dr have any available units?
6932 Delta Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6932 Delta Lake Dr have?
Some of 6932 Delta Lake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6932 Delta Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6932 Delta Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6932 Delta Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6932 Delta Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6932 Delta Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 6932 Delta Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6932 Delta Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6932 Delta Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6932 Delta Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 6932 Delta Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6932 Delta Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 6932 Delta Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6932 Delta Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6932 Delta Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte