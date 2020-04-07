6932 Delta Lake Dr

Amenities

Make this a must see 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath Home . Located off E.W.T.Harris close to shopping and Dining. Post Office is within walking distance .Perfect for the Driver or non Driver of the family. This home has New siding and it Sits on a corner Lot.



Available for a October 15, 2019 Move - In.



This Beautiful Home features:



*Cozy Front Porch

*Laminate Flooring

*Living room

*Dining room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Washer and Dryer connections

*Central air and heat

*Covered patio

*Driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149. We do have additional listings on our website at www.k2rental.com .



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools:



Joseph W Grier Academy

Northridge Middle

Cato Campus Middle College